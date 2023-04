Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Kundali Bhagya is seeing a track where it is all about father-son relations. The son wants revenge from his father. When Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) meet, Rajveer remembers all things that Shrishty (Anjum Fakih) tells him about the Luthra family. When Karan refers to him as Beta he gets angry and talks very rudely on the other side. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya apologises for criticising Dalai Lama over ‘suck my tongue’ viral video with a 7 year old boy

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja ) gets very upset as Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is in jail, but Nidhi (Mona) really does not care about anyone. Karan does not understand Rajveer's stern behavior. Karan asked him to please forgive Shaurya as he did wrong. Rakhi Maa has said that she won't break her fast till Shaurya comes home.

The Kundali Bhagya show is taking a dramatic turn, and we can see in the upcoming episode that Karan tells his family that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat ) did not take his case back. Preeta (Sharadha Arya) will also tell Rajveer to please take his case back because his family is suffering because of him. Let's see what Rajveer does. Will he take back his case or will he not forgive Shaurya? It might be possible that Shaurya take his case back because Preeta understands him and gives him one chance.

Rajveer learns the truth about Shaurya

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya will be very interesting, as everyone wants to see what happens when Preeta meets Karan and remembers everything. Even now, she is the one who can destroy all dirty tactics of Nidhi. It might be possible when Shaurya is released from jail and comes to meet Preeta, there will be some changes in his nature. Will he meet Preeta and find out everything? Kavya, now, where is she? She has gone abroad to continue her studies. Let's see what the next twists and turns will be in the show.