Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful running TV shows that has managed to grab audience attention for ages now. The story of Kundali Bhagya is getting intense day by day and viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. The makers are all set to leave fans shocked with their upcoming episodes this week.

In the current episode of Kundali Bhagya, Arjun saved the life of Preeta's daughter Kavya and the family members thank him for saving her. On the other hand, Preeta keeps staring at Arjun and cannot take her eyes off him. Preeta somehow feels that Arjun is Karan, but she does not say a word. On the other hand, Rishabh hugs Arjun and thanks him for saving Kavya's life. Preeta along with her fanily feels that Arjun is Karan and keeps looking at him. But, suddenly Kritika comes and saves Arjun. Later, Preeta's family feels that both Arjun and Karan are different.

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi and Arjun will come face-to-face. Yes, you read that right! Audiences will witness high voltage drama in Arjun and Preeta's lives after Prithvi plans to create chaos. Prithvi's re-entry into Arjun and Preeta's lives will change everything drastically. Kundali Bhagya has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Watch the promo of Kundali Bhagya -

On the other hand, there is a tussle between Preeta and Arjun. Preeta will then extend the hand of friendship toward Arjun. Preeta's doubt about Arjun gets intensified after Arjun opens the locker safe and saves her daughter. Preeta remembers that only Karan knew the password of the locker. Preeta also tests by calling Arjun Karan and he stops. What will happen next? Will he confess the truth in front of Preeta?