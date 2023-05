Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that finally Karan (Shakti Aanand) puts a restriction on Shaurya (Baseer Ali) that he cannot get out of his home, so Shaurya and his friend start planning against Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). We see Shaurya's friend suggest to him that if he harms Preeta (Shraddha Arya), Rajveer will automatically feel pain. We will wait to see if Shaurya does Preeta any harm or not. Shaurya decided to harm Preeta, so he reached Preeta's house to hurt her. Karan said to Rishabh that he would feel for Preeta later. Shaurya and Preeta talk to each other, and Preeta admires Shaurya. As we see, Shaurya is again attracted to Preeta and feels some connection. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer and Shaurya once again get into a fight because of Palki

Rajveer achieves his first victory

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Shaurya gets completely changed, as he is now a nice boy. Nidhi is not happy with this, and she asks Shaurya about his change in behaviour. On the other side, we can see Rajveer and Palki finally confessing their feelings to each other, and they are very happy. Rishabh and Karan (Shakti Aanand) start finding Preeta,(Shraddha Arya) as Karan already has seen her, and he has a strong feeling that Preeta is alive. We will wait to see if Karan finds out about Preeta or not.

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer and Karan meet in the press conference, where this time Rajveer gets a project and defeats Karan for the first time. Karan and Rishabh congratulate him. Rajveer is very happy, but he has some strange feelings for Karan. He does not want him in his life, but he can always dream of being like him. The Kundali Bhagya show is coming with a major twist and turn. Nidhi finally knows about Preeta, and she attempts to kill her, but this time Rajveer and Shaurya come to help her.