Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) save Palki (Sana Sayyad) from a false accusation, which Shaurya (Baseer Ali) had planned. Later, we can see Rajveer and Palki go to the Shaurya to take their revenge. On the other side, we can see Mahi is crying, as Shaurya has not noticed her. The Luthra family is in the award function show, where we can see Rajveer and Palki reach there to confront Shaurya. On the other side, Palki meets Karan, and Palki gets his autograph, as Palki is a fan of him.

Fate will decide to reunite Palki and Rajveer

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) get an award for best style icon, where he can thank his father and hug him. Later, we can see Nidhi get shocked to see Shaurya as he shows respect to his father. But Rajveer reached there and told everybody that Shaurya did not deserve this award as he had done so many cheap things to Palki (Sana Sayyad). Later, we will see Shaurya say sorry to Palki in front of everybody. Now the rift is growing between the two brothers. Let's see what Shaurya will do now if he again thinks to kill Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), or will Shaurya once again remember Preeta's (Shraddha Arya)thoughts?

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Palki's mother has changed her mind and thinks that Ketan is rich, and she decides that Mahi will marry Ketan and Palki will marry Rajveer. Well, this is good news for viewers, as they also want Rajveer and Palki to get married. On the other side, Preeta continues to think about her past, in which she can see some silhouettes and starts to panic, and once again, seeing this, Rajveer gets worried about her, and, once again, Rajveer's intentions about his father, which he is going to take as revenge, are stronger.