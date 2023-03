Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is surprised to learn that Karan Luthara (Shakti Aanand) is his father. He has always considered Karan Luthra as his mentor because his business ideas are the best. Also, he always assumed that he had more relationships in his life besides Preeta and Shrishti, but now he will learn the truth about his real family members. Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) will explain everything to Rajveer, including how Anjali (Sonal) kidnapped him and how she saved him from Anjali, as well as the truth about Luthras. On the other hand, Karan has a strong suspicion that Preeta is still alive. Also Read - BTS: 'Most Handsome Chef V' trends on Twitter with full force as ARMY goes gaga over his look in Jinny's Kitchen Episode 5 [VIEW TWEETS]

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists

In the upcoming episode, we will see Rajveer taking a laptop and starting his research about the Luthras because now he is going to take revenge on his family. Shristi told him to stay away from them because she had a small family with her, Preeta (Shadhha Arya) and Rajveer. He, on the other hand, will not do so. He has another plan in mind. He will decide to travel to Mumbai and may first join the Luthra Company, where he will meet his father, Karan Luthra, and his badepapa, Rishabh Luthra.

In the upcoming episode, Kundali Bhagya has created a high-voltage drama in which Rajveer learns about his twin brother Shaurya Luthra and his family, the Luthra family. The viewers are looking forward to this track where Preeta and Karan meet, and Preeta will remember everything. Will Rajveer seek revenge from Karan, or will he become emotional? Will we see father-son emotional reunion happening? Will Preeta remember all her three children, Kavya, Rajveer, and Shaurya? Will she ever return to Karan Luthra? Let's wait and watch.