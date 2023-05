Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) admires Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and he also likes her. One mother always shares a beautiful bond with her child. We can see Preeta making kheer for Shaurya, and we can see Shaurya putting oil on the floor so that he can hurt Preeta, but one second later, Shaurya saves Preeta from falling on the floor. Later, we can see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is playing mastermind games with Luthras, as he wants to destroy them. Later, we can see Preeta teach Shaurya some basics of being a good man and we see Shaurya getting attached to Preeta. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer achieves his first victory against his father; will Shaurya change due to Preeta's advice?

Rajveer defeats Karan

In the upcoming show of Kundali Bhagya, we can see some major twists and turns where Palki (Sana Sayyad) reaches the temple and prays to God about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Later, we can see that Shaurya changes his attitude towards his family. Nidhi is curious to know about Shaurya's change in behaviour and decides to find out about Rajveer's Massi. On the other side, we can see Rajveer and Palki came close to each other and decide to tell their parents, and Rajveer gets his first project. And for the first time Karan (Shakti Aanand) is defeated in front of Rajveer. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer and Shaurya once again get into a fight because of Palki

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can expect many twists and turns where Preeta and Shaurya get connected with each other. It might be possible that Nidhi meets Preeta and is shocked to see her alive. Rajveer and Preeta reach the gurudwara, and we see so many twists in this gurudwara where Mahi, Palki, Shaurya, and all are in the same gurudwara. Let's see what the pairing will be between the four of them. Will Shaurya again play games with Palki and Rajveer in the Gurudwara, or will Shaurya change his mind and apologize to Palki and Rajveer? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjum Fakih CONFIRMS dating marketing professional Rohit Jadhav; reveals why she kept her relationship under wraps