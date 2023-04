Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current promo of Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) reached Preeta's ( Shraddha Arya ) house, where she took care of him. He does not know the connection that he feels with her, but he agreed to whatever she said. Preeta even told him to drink turmeric milk. He will agree to do it later on. When Shaurya comes to his house, Karan (Shakti Aanand ) wants to meet him. But Nidhi (Mona) does not want that, so she tries her best to create a difference between a father and a son. On the other side, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is continuing to think of revenge. Let's see when his misunderstanding will be clear. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya opens up on playing a mother to grown-ups on screen; says, 'Initially I developed a little issue...'

Shaurya gets drawn towards Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it is going to be very interesting to watch as viewers like the bonding of Shaurya and Preeta. We can see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) continues to talk about Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Nidhi getting jealous and starts scolding him about how she is not his mother. It seems to be in the upcoming episode that Nidhi is going to find out about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and his massi. Viewers are eagerly waiting for Nidhi's reaction when she sees Preeta. Also Read - Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya to Ami Trivedi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: TV actresses who've played mom to actors closer to their age

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future episode, we will also see how Shaurya falls in love with Palki. Dr. Sanjeev is the family doctor of Luthra family. Karan suggests to him that he should give one junior doctor to Bani Dadi. We will see Dr. Sanjeev appoint Palki for the Luthra family so she can handle Bani Luthra. Seeing her at work, Shaurya falls in love with Palki (Sana Sayyad). Will she get her love—Rajveer or Shaurya? We see an equation of love where we can see that Palki and Mahi loving Rajveer, while Rajveer and Shaurya are going to love Palki. This love triangle will strengthen the relationship between brother and sister. Well, viewers are waiting to see this twist in the story. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi from Kundali Bhagya are ready to face Rohit Shetty's challenges