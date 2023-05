Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current plot, we see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), Shaurya (Baseer Ali), Palki (Sana Sayyad), and Mahi are all in the jewelry shop, where we can see Shaurya is again playing games and trying to trap Rajveer in his plan. Later, we can see Nidhi and Karan reach the award function, where we can see Shaurya is still playing games with Rajveer and Palki. On the other side, Ketan feels something strange about why Rajveer went with Palki in the trial room. It might be possible that he has some doubts about her. Later, we can see Shaurya put an earring in Palki's bag as the police came and arrested Palki. We see in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya that Rajveer can save Palki. On the other hand, Karan(Shakti Aanand)and Nidhi are waiting for Shaurya to come to take his trophy. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Fate is trying to reunite Karan and Preeta, will Rajveer understand this and forgive his father?

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reach the hospital due to a small accident that will happen because of Karan (Shakti Aanand). As we see, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)is going to save Palki, and Ketan is cutting off his engagement with her because he also does not trust her. As we see, Rajveer believes that Palki is the one who cannot do this. Let's see now if Rajveer will express his love and accept Palki. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan learns that Preeta is alive; will he find her and unite with his son Rajveer?

Shaurya will come between Palki and Rajveer

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Preeta search for the man who brought her to the hospital, and Karan also searches for Preeta. He believes that Preeta is still alive, but Luthra family is not going to believe him. Let's see if Karan finds his Preeta or not once again when Shaurya and Rajveer start fighting. The Kundali Bhagya show is taking a major turn where we can see Palki's entrance in Luthra House, where everyone chooses Palki for Shaurya. Shaurya will come between Palki and Rajveer. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan and Preeta come face to face; will Preeta remember everything after seeing him?