Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) thinking about Karan (Shakti Aanand), and believing that because of his weaknesses, he has to work with him. Later on, Rajveer thinks about Nidhi, and he has a doubt that Nidhi will kill Preeta (Shraddha Arya). But Rajveer always makes a promise to himself that he will always protect his mother. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma)also misses Preeta, and Rakhi Maa informs her that Preeta is alive. Preeta will also feel that someone is missing her. Now we have to see the twist: Will Kavya find her mother? Later on, Nidhi decides that she will give immense love to Shaurya, so he will always prioritize her. Now Shaurya (Baseer Ali)is all set to start his work. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer-Palki finally share romantic moments; Preeta in danger as Nidhi finds her

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is also all set to start his business with his father Karan, and he gives all his wishes. Later, Karan (Shakti Aanand) also informs Rishabh that he would hire Rajveer because he has all the abilities to work in the Luthra business. Karan will see him as his son, and he feels some connection when he sees Rajveer. Also, Preeta (Shraddha Arya)will miss something, but she cannot remember anything because she always sees a shadowy past and tries to remember everything. Well, viewers are also waiting for the twist: when will Preeta get her memory back? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Destiny brings Shaurya and Rajveer together, will Karan's family be complete?

The Kundali Bhagya Show is the most entertaining show that viewers love to watch, and they are also eagerly waiting for the reunion of Karan's family. Well, after a long time, we saw that the Luthra family was happy with Kavya's arrival. Kavya's presence will remind everyone of Preeta. Now everyone has a strange feeling that Preeta will also return to her house. Let’s see how many days we have to wait to see Preeta’s entry in the Luthra House. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer finally joins Luthra business; Nidhi has plan set to kill Preeta

Trending Now

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Kavya, Rajveer, and Shaurya coming to Luthra's office, but when Kavya meets with Rajveer, she gets some strange feelings, and it might be possible that Shaurya and Rajveer give tashan to each other, but the elder sister holds her two brothers and makes them understand, like Preeta. Kavya is the shadow of Preeta. Will Kavya bring her two brothers closer and fix their differences? Well, we have to wait to see the twist.