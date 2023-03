The current track of Kundali Bhagya is that Rajbeer (Paras Kalnawat) wants to go to Mumbai because he decides to take revenge from the Luthra's. But Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishty (Anjum Fakih) will not let him go alone, so Preeta decides that she will go with Rajbeer. On the other side, Karan (Shakti Anand) got very angry that his sons were not with them. Karan is crying in front of Rishabh (Manit Joura), remembering Preeta and his kids. On the other side, Rajbeer also decides that he will go to Mumbai and treat his mother. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Abdu Rozik-MC Stan nasty fight, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh wins Best Actress at BL Awards 2023 and more

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Rajbeer and Preeta go to Mumbai. She will remember some shadowy things that disturb her. The major plot twist will happen when Rajbeer meets Karan (Shakti Anand) and Rishabh. Kavya's entry will come with a major twist in Kundali Bhagya. The next few episodes are going to be very interesting as we will see Rajbeer go to his first interview with the Luthra Company. Rishabh will give him a job in the firm seeing his qualifications. It's possible that as he moves ahead, he'll realize that the Luthra family isn't like that, that there's a misunderstanding between them. This will make him emotional and withdrawn.

Perhaps it was because of Nidhi (Sonal Vengurlekar) who decided on this game. After 20 years leap, viewers are excited to see Kavya, who is playing Kavya's role. Debattama Shah could be the actress who plays Preeta's daughter Kavya. Three main leads, namely Rajbeer, Shaurya (Baseer Bob) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) will take ahead the romantic track of Kundali Bhagya.

Will Preeta finally meet Karan Luthra in the coming days?