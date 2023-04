Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Kundali Bhagya's current track involves two brothers who come to know each other. We saw in previous episodes that Karan (Shakti Aanand) arrived at Rajveer's (Paras Kalnawat) house, but Rajveer is at Palki's (Sana Sayyad's) home while he is looking after her family. When Palki's mother sees a big car in front of her chawl, she gets very excited because she wants her daughters to marry rich boys. However, Palki is different from her mother, and she believes that she should marry a simple boy like Rajveer. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Rajveer learns the truth about Shaurya; will he forgive him?

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat ) met Karan, and he was shocked to see Karan. When Karan (Shakti Aanand ) stated that he is the father of Shaurya Luthra (Baseer Ali) Rajveer, he got tears in his eyes. When he learned the truth that the man whom he arrested is his twin brother, will he take back his case or not? Let's see, but on the other side, if Karan asks Rajveer how much money he wants for taking the case back, it might be seen that it was not the right thing to do.

In a later story, Rishabh (Manit Joura) chastises Karan for what he is doing: either he apologizes to him or he gives him money, which is greedy, and Rajveer is not like that. In the upcoming future episode, we can see Karan feeling something different about meeting Rajveer, and he states to Rishabh that if his rudraksh were alive, he would exactly look like Rajveer. On the other side, Rajveer gets really hurt because of his family. Were they throwing Preeta out of the family?

Will Preeta remember her past when she sees Karan

These are the things that Rajveer affects, and he hates Karan Luthra again and again. The Kundali Bhagya show is getting more popular because of the 20-year leap, but now viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming face-off between Karan and Preeta. Will Preeta remember all her shadowy past, which she spent with her love?