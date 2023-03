Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: The current story is based on a 20-year-old accident in which Karan's (Shakti Aanand) face was burned, and then he got a new face again after 27 surgeries, and Preeta suffers from memory loss. She has no recollection of her children, even though Rajbeer (Paras Kalnavat ), who lives with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih), has no idea who his real mother is. Shaurya (Basheer Ali) lives with the Luthras and refers to Nidhi (Mona) as his mother. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Two brothers, two different upbringings; what will happen to Shaurya and Rajbeer'a future?

Karan, who has a changed face, is really upset with his life and works 24 hours a day. He does not want to remember anything. Preeta and Rudraksh were involved in a 20-year-old incident, and the entire family believes they are dead.

Preeta, Shrishti and Rajbeer live in a Chawl and lead a very middle-class life. In the upcoming episode, we can see that Rajbeer is going to an interview where he meets Palki, who is a doctor and has a very helpful nature. Now the episode is all about love angles. Shaurya, Rajbeer and Palki may have a love story because they both share the same nature. Shaurya loves Palki and may have changed his behaviour as a result of his feelings for her.

Kundali Bhagya is trending in serials because of the leap that the viewers are waiting for with so many twists and turns. They are waiting to see the love story between them, and they are also waiting for Preeta and Karan's reunion. There were so many questions on the minds of the viewers that Where is Kavya? Will Rajbeer know about his identity? Will he know about his mother, whom he calls Masi? Stay tuned for all the updates.