Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: In the current track, Dr. Palki Khurana (Sana Sayyad) misunderstands Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) that he is also a doctor; he falls in love with Palki, so he continues to agree with whatever she says and keeps staring at her like a smitten puppy. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) calls Nidhi (Mona) and informs her that he was met with a small accident, but Nidhi, who had been spying on Shaurya, never enquired about how the people who were hurt in the accident are. She appreciated Shaurya for whatever he did.

Preeta returns to her home city, will she remember everything?

In the upcoming episode, we can see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) feels something different to come the this city. Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) reminds her how that city ruined her life and her relationship, but Preeta feels that this city will again give her everything back. Will Preeta remember everything while living in this city? On the other side, we see Dr. Palki reach home and meet her sister as she comes from abroad after completing her studies. She also has some feelings for Rajveer, because we see in an upcoming episode that Dr. Palki only talks about him, so it might happen that she will also fall in love with Rajveer. However, she thinks he is a doctor too and therefore she may be romanticising some idea about him. What things may change when she gets to know the truth. And there is Shaurya involved in these dynamics as well. So Rajveer and Palki's couple may not have it that easy.

Kundali Bhagya big twist: Karan and Preeta to come face-to-face?

Another major twist is on the way on Kundali Bhagya when Rajveer files a complaint against Shaurya and police arrest him, and it might be that Karan (Shakti Aanand) will go to Rajveer's house to apologize. But Rajveer may not forgive him because he has believes that Karan (Shakti Anand) will ruin his mother's life. It remains to be seen if Rajveer forgives Shaurya and takes back the case that he has filed against him? Will Karan meet Preeta at Rajveer's house? Will Rajveer and Palki find love?