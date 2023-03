Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: In the current track, Shaurya (Shabbir Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnavat) will have a massive face off. Shaurya is one who does not understand poor people; he can simply drive his car over those living on the streets. When Karan (Shakti Aanand) comes and scolds him, he throws tantrums. Karan tells him that it was their humanity otherwise they can lodge a complaint against him if they want. Karan calls Nidhi (Mona) and said, “Please make Shaurya understand as he only listens to you and agrees to what you say.” It is clearly seen that Nidhi has ruined Shaurya completely, and he also abhors his father. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Rajbeer to get a job with the Luthras; fans keen to see the grown-up Kavya

In the upcoming episodes, Rakhi (Anisha Hinduja) scolds Nidhi for spoiling Shaurya, but Nidhi claimed out loud that she is his mother and will do whatever Shaurya wants. On the other side, Shaurya meets Preeta, but Preeta does not remember her son Shaurya, but when Shaurya's wallet falls put down and he bows down to get pick it up, he accidentally touches Preeta's feet (he may not even know about his mother), and Preeta gives him blessings.

In the upcoming episodes, we can see Shaurya get drunk and meet an accident with a bus, where Preeta and Rajveer are passengers. Many passengers, including Preeta, get injured. Rajveer takes her to the hospital, but he finds out who the people are behind this accident with the help of the police. He finds out that it was his brother, Shaurya Luthra, who did this. Now the twist comes when he files a case against Shaurya and the police arrest him. The upcoming episode has so many twists, which will be interesting to watch.

Will Rajveer take back his complaint or take this opportunity to teach Shaurya a lesson? Will Karan and the Luthra family know about the Rajveer’s real identity?