The current track of Kundali Bhagya is all about the Shaurya (Baseer Ali) case. If he is in jail because of Rajveer's (Paras Kalnawat) complaint, we will see in the current episode that Rajveer clearly told Karan Luthra that he is not going to take his case back. Karan (Shakti Aanand) leaves there and returns home, where he tells his father about Rajveer and how he feels a connection with him. On the other hand, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) tries to persuade Rajveer to take back his case, but Rajveer refuses because of the revenge he seeks from Karan Luthra. On the other hand, we can see Nidhi devising a strategy for advancing Shaurya's career.

In an upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat ) and Palki's love story has started; we can see how Rajveer always stares at Palki; it might be seen that they both love each other, but what about Mahi? She will also fall in love with Rajveer. Will she sacrifice her love for her sister? It might be possible that not Mahi but Palki (Sana Sayyad) who is a very family-oriented girl; will give up her love because of Mahi. Let's see what turn the story takes place next.

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, Nidhi goes to Rajveer's house, where she can see Preeta. She will be shocked to see Preeta, and the most interesting part is that Preeta does not remember Nidhi; it might be possible that Nidhi is scared to see Preeta, and again she will play a game in which Preeta will suffer for the rest of her life because Nidhi does not want that Preeta will again come into the Luthra house. But viewers may not liking this track as they want some interesting twists and turns, which we will see if Karan and Preeta come face to face soon.