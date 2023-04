Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: In the current track, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is smitten by Palki (Sana Sayyad), and Palki also starts feeling something for him. Palki takes Rajveer inside the room and asks for tea. Maahi is staring at Rajveer; it might be possible that Maahi will also like Rajveer. Now what happens when both the sisters like Rajveer? Let's see who will be sacrificing her love for her sister. On the other side, we will see Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Rishabh (Manit Joura) searching Rajveer's house. While somehow they reach there, but they could not see Preeta and Rajveer. Also Read - Urfi Javed to Choti Sarrdaarni star Rutuja Sawant: When top TV celebs opened up on their ordeal of finding a flat on rent in Mumbai

Rajveer and Karan face off

In the next upcoming episode, we can see Preeta's (Sharadha Arya) dupatta touch Karan's face, and he feels something different, and he realizes that Preeta is here. On the other side, Preeta will also feel Karan's presence. We can see major twists and turns in the face-off between Rajveer and Karan. Rajveer is excited to see Karan, and this news makes him restless even more because the man he arrested was none other than his twin brother. When Karan meets Rajveer, he feels something different, as he thinks that if his son is alive, he will exactly look like him. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals how parenthood has changed his life and the mantra behind successful marriage with Vinny Arora [EXCLUSIVE]

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming twists

The upcoming show of Kundali Bhagya is going to be more popular because of this Palki and Rajveer chemistry and also because of the 20-year leap. The show is getting more interesting with its twists and turns. We can see a lot of twists, but viewers are waiting for the face-off between Karan and Preeta. Also, viewers are waiting to see the twists when Shaurya comes to Preeta, and he will stay with her as he feels some connection with her. Let's wait to see what happens. The upcoming episodes are going to be very interesting, as we also wait to know where is Kavya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Shaurya and Preeta will feel a strange connection; will Preeta be able to change Shaurya and convince Rajveer?