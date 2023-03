Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is in the hospital and needs blood, but her blood group is not available in the hospital. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) discovers that his blood and Preeta's blood group match, so he decides to donate his blood to his maasi. When Srishti (Anjum Fakih) sees this, she becomes heartbroken and cries in front of God, asking if she should tell Rajveer about Preeta being his mother. She also tells Preeta to now tell the truth. The revelation comes as a huge shock to Rajveer who starts crying after learning about his real mother. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among the top 3; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slides down on most-liked TV shows list

Rajveer to confront Preeta and Srishti in Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we may see Rajveer question Shrishti about why she told him this lie that she is his mother when the truth is that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is his mother. Shrishti may explain everything to him, including what she knew about Karan (Shakti Aanand) and the Luthra family. We may also see Rajveer going to the Luthra family to know the reason why they have thrown him and his mother out of their home.

Rajveer to learn about Karan in Kundali Bhagya?

Kundali Bhagya is a popular daily soap for all viewers. They love Preeta and Karan love stories, and now they are waiting for the third generation of love stories, which will come around Palki, Rajveer, and Shaurya. We've seen some major twists and some more are coming our way soon. Rajveer may join the company in Luthra business because, perhaps, he will get to know about Karan through Shrishti. It might be possible to see Karan and Rajveer bond first. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know everything about the current and future tracks in Kundali Bhagya.