Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: The Kundali Bhagya show has been gained huge popularity after the leap. The current track is around Shaurya Luthra's (Baseer Ali) police case. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reaches the police station, and she is shocked to see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) as his head is bleeding. Karan (Shakti Anand) leaves the police station as he decides that this time he is not going to support Shaurya, but Nidhi (Mona) confronts Shaurya and assures him that she will do something, and asks him to not worry at all. As we see Preeta see Karan, she does not remember anything, but she feels something after seeing Karan. As Preeta said, she is going to meet Shaurya one last time, and she goes and tries to make him understand that if he will leave this drinking and bad company, he will be better off in life and reach newer highs. The most interesting part is that this Shaurya listens to Preeta's words very calmly; may be this is the miraculous relation, which we call "maa aur bachhe ka rishta." Without even knowing who she is, Shaurya who is so arrogant and aggressive, listens to this stranger woman.

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta requests Rajveer to take back his complaint

In the upcoming episode, we can see Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) request to Rajveer: "Please give him one chance and take back the case against him." Will Rajveer agree or not? It might be possible. Yes, because Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is a mama's boy and will do as his mother says. It might be possible that this is the beginning, where Shaurya understands his mistakes and apologizes to Preeta. This may also calm down Rajveer's angst against Shaurya. Let's see what the next turns of the Kundali Bhagya show are.

Kundali Bhagya: Rajveer to take revenge from Karan Luthra?

In the upcoming episode, we can see major twists and turns where Rajveer meets his father, Karan Luthra (Shakti Anand) and he plans to take revenge on him, as he is unaware of everything that has happened. He doesn't know yet that his father is innocent as his mother and all this is only because of Nidhi's nasty games. Karan didn't not know anything because when Preeta was thrown out of the house, he was in a coma. When he woke up from coma, he asked about Preeta, but everyone told him that she no longer exists. All the misunderstandings and mis-identities have kept the show very interesting and now it will be exciting to see how these get solved one by one.