Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: The latest episode begins with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reaching the police station with Palki (Sana Sayyad). On the other side, Karan (Shakti Aanand) also reaches the police station with Nidhi (Mona). But they don't see each other. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) has tried to make Shaurya (Baseer Ali) understand by telling him that he shouldn't be proud of or be arrogant about his father's money. When Preeta reaches the police station, she is shocked to see Shaurya, as she has a different connection with him, but still, she ignores her difference and makes Shaurya get arrested.

In the next episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Karan reaching the police station and scolding Shaurya badly and giving him a stern warning that he is not going to do anything unless he apologises to that woman whom he injured, then he will think of forgiving him. Let us wait to see what Shaurya does. This may be the beginning of mother-son bonding, even though they don't know the truth as yet. On the other side, it might be possible that when Rajveer sees Karan Luthra in the police station and he gets to know about Shaurya, he will take the case against Shaurya back.

The future episode of Kundali Bhagya may come with major twists and turns where we can see Karan and Preeta face off. This was the major turn that all viewers wanted to see. And also, everyone is curious about Kavya: where is she? It might be possible that she is in the hostel or going for her studies. Let's wait and watch to see what new turn the story takes.

The Kundali Bhagya show is getting more interesting after a 20-year leap. We've seen so many twists and turns in this episode. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the love story that will start between Palki and Rajveer; we have to wait for the next interesting episode.

But will Shaurya come between Palki and Rajveer?