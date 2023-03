The current track is where Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Aanand) stay away from each other, and the story is all about the two brothers, who are different from each other because of their upbringing by two different mothers. One is Shaurya Luthra (Baseer Ali), who drinks and disrespects elders and does not value his family; he is a very proud, arrogant, and selfish child who has a lot of clothes and sneakers but still orders some new shoes and clothes. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya takes a leap: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Paras Kalnawat and more – Meet the new and old cast of the TV show

On the other side, Rajbeer (Paras Kalnavat), the first baby of Karan and Preeta, is very calm, and he has a very selfless nature because Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta give him a beautiful upbringing that shows respect towards his mother and family. Shaurya has a demanding nature, while Rajbeer has an adjusting nature. Rajbeer wants to attend a friend's wedding, but even though his mother has given him money to buy new clothes, he has stated that he will not buy anything until he gets a job. Also, when he went to an interview, his shoes were damaged, but he was not worried at all because his mother arranged a shoe by stitching a new foot cover.

This is the story of two boys who were given birth by the same woman, but their upbringing has made them two totally different individuals. It is going to be very interesting to see Kundali Bhagya two brother's journey. Will they ever meet, or reunite. Will they know about each other and will their ways of life and behaviour change after knowing their truth is something that has great scope of some interesting twists and turns. Do bichde hue bhaiton ki kahaani has been a hit plot in Indian films and it may just do wonders for Kundali Bhagya TRPs in the coming days as well. It also remains to be see if Shaurya realises the mistakes that he has made in his life and will Rajbeer know about his real identity and mother?