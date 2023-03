The current track is that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) hears the loud music that happens in the neighboring house during the wedding of Rajbeer's (Paras Kalnawat) friend. Preeta remembers something in a hazy manner, which she does not understand. Hearing that loud music, Preeta reaches the venue and tries to stop the wedding. Everybody says "Mad Woman" and starts to hit her. Rajbeer comes and saves her from them, but Preeta gets hurt on her hand. On the other side, Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) remembers Preeta and her elder grandson, Rudraksh. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Anand talks about replacing Shakti Arora as Karan after 20-year-leap; reveals how the character will change

In the upcoming episode, we can see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) coming there and being shocked on seeing Preeta's condition. She takes Preeta to the hospital. Preeta will begin to remember Karan's name and only look out for Karan. On the other side, Karan (Shakti Aanand) also feels that Preeta is alive. Shrishti does not want to return to Luthra's house because they were thrown out. Preeta takes the name of Karan while she is unconscious. Shrishti hopes that Preeta's memory will return.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most favourite daily soaps for viewers across India. In the upcoming episode, it might happen that Preeta remembers everything. She also tells the truth to Rajbeer that she is his mother, not Shrishti. It is going to be very interesting to see when Preeta remembers everything will she ever go to Karan or Luthra house to get back her daughter Kavya and son Shaurya. What will she do?

We are also waiting for the love story that starts between the three main leads of Kundali Bhagya. Where is Kavya? Does she live in a hostel?