Last night's episode started with Rakhi (Anisha Hinduja) getting informed by Kritika (Twinkle Vashist) that Preeta's condition is worsening in her room. Rakhi goes to check on her while Preeta says that she does not feel good and needs to be with her babies. However, Rakhi breaks the news that mad Anjali has stolen her a baby and Karan has gone to get him back while Preeta moans in pain.

On the other hand when Mona (Nidhi Tiwari), Karan (Shakti Arora), Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and Sameer (Abhishek Kapoor) reach the farmhouse they don't find Anjali there but only a written note left by her. Mona reads a note in which Anjali writes for Karan to meet her alone at a hill road otherwise she will throw his baby down on the cliff.

Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gasps as she get a nightmare of Karan and baby being harmed. She gets up from the bed as nobody is there. She walks down the hospital corridor but somebody with a mask on makes her smell chloroform after which Preeta gets unconscious. Who is this person who made Preeta unconscious?

Will Karan get harmed in the process of saving his baby from Anjali?