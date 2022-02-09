tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on 16th November 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Delhi. The two had a lavish wedding with all tam-jham of pre-wedding functions. The Kundali Bhagya actress and her Navy commander beau have been dishing out couple goals. Shraddha has been sharing some mushy posts with her dear husband. However, this time, Shraddha gave a glimpse of what it is like when they have a fight. Don't worry, Shraddha has not fought with Rahul, it is a 'just couple things' reel video. In the video, we see Shraddha being miffed with Rahul. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya REFUSED Star Plus' Smart Jodi for THIS reason? [Exclusive]

"My husband decided & I decided we would never go to be bed with each other..." a part of the caption reads. She later pans the camera to Rahul who seems to be enjoying his food and busy on phone. He doesn't look at Shraddha. This time the caption reads, "We have been up for three days now!" Check out the hilarious video here: Also Read - Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and more – 5 TV actresses whose GORGEOUS bridal avatars left fans mesmerized [PICS]

Shraddha Arya is one adorable goofball. She loves such reels and follows trends on social media, entertaining her fans. Shraddha didn't have a fight but it was just another trendy reel she created. Meanwhile, recently, BollywoodLife.com exclusively told y'all that Shraddha had politely refused to be a part of the new Star Plus TV show called Smart Jodi. A source had informed us that Shraddha had politely refused saying that her husband cannot be a part of such shows. She said that her husband's profession doesn't allow him to be a part of such things. Also Read - Naagin 6: THIS handsome Kundali Bhagya actor joins Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer

On the other hand, Shraddha Arya is enjoying the success of her TV show, Kundali Bhagya. A couple of weeks ago, the show took a leap after which Shraddha's character Preeta had to face the Luthras again. Shraddha and 's jodi is one of the most loved on-screen jodis of all time.