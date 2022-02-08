Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya REFUSED Star Plus' Smart Jodi for THIS reason? [Exclusive]

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married in November 2021. She tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, who is a commander in the Indian Navy. The actress is known as Preeta from Kundali Bhagya. Star Plus is coming up with a new show Smart Jodi. As of now, we have seen promos featuring Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Illina and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple, Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma. The makers have also approached some other couples for the show. It is an adaptation of the Kannada show, Ishmart Jodi. On the show, couples have to do fun tasks together. Here is some exclusive dope from the show... Also Read - Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and more – 5 TV actresses whose GORGEOUS bridal avatars left fans mesmerized [PICS]

A source close to the show told BollywoodLife that they had approached Shraddha Arya for the show. The source EXCLUSIVELY told us, "The makers and channel were quite keen on Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nagal. She is a big face and has a good personality too. However, she rejected the show politely. It seems her husband who is in the Indian Navy cannot be part of such shows. He is not permitted to do these things. Moreover, he is posted at his base." This is surely disappointing as Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal make for an adorable couple.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal had an arranged marriage. The actress met him through friends. It seems the families knew one another since a while now. The other jodis being approached for the show are Karishma Tanna - Varun Bangera, Puja Banerjee - Kunal Verma, Monalisa - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Mohammad Nazim - Shaniena Seth and others. Shraddha Arya has been part of Nach Baliye on Star Plus before. The actress has revealed that she is proud of being married to a person from the armed forces. Rahul Nagal and Shraddha Arya are quite popular with their cute quotient.