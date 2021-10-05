The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left a huge void in the hearts of fans and the TV world. He left us in a shocking manner when he was at the pinnacle of his success. People have been worried about how Shehnaaz Gill is holding up herself after the tragedy. Her debut film is all set to release in October. Honsla Rakh stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa along with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Kushal Tandon who was a very close friend of Sidharth Shukla did a live session on Twitter with his fans. A person asked him if he did work with Shehnaaz Gill and to say something about her. Also Read - SidNaaz moments: THIS fun banter of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 will melt your hearts!

@KushalT2803 would you like to work with #ShehnaazGill in the future? One word for her? — koyal (@koyal_patel) October 4, 2021

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi ? https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021

Reading this, fans felt delighted understanding how much Sidharth Shukla's friends cared for Shehnaaz Gill. The two had kept things under wraps but people close to them knew about their bond. Pavitra Punia, who was also a close friend of Sidharth Shukla had said that what SidNaaz shared was too special to be true. This is how SidNaaz fans reacted to it...

Me literally Kitna cahti thi pata hai ki Sidharth ke sare friends kisi din aise tweet karenge... Shayed Shadi ke din,Shayed announcement ke din... par mene yeh nhi socha tha ki aisa din bhi ayega, Jab ham yeh sab sunenge,dekhenge par Khush hone ki jagah Ro denge..#SidNaaz — kattar SidNaazian (@LShuchona) October 4, 2021

❤️ Humari jaan the hain aur rahenge.. pic.twitter.com/QdE1lDFmzR — Krits (@Minks28) October 4, 2021

Jitna virtual maa bap bano yrr yeh ladki iss bande ke liye khudke maa baap ka nhi manti thi. Usski pyeer ki bejjati krne pe aagye tm log! Bs bahut hurt hu!! Bahut jyda. Miss you SidNaaz ???? pic.twitter.com/lcYCzTBhNr — ??Jeni_sidnaazian (@Sidnaz_Official) October 4, 2021

Thank you for saying this ??. As a fan I aways had faith in them . Even though they never said it, but it was loud and clear that they belonged to eachother ❤. Destiny played its cruel part ?.

Thank you for shutting up those who always doubted them ? — Preet Grewal ? (@preetsidnaazian) October 4, 2021

Destiny can be cruel at times and Sidharth Shukla's untimely death again showed us the unpredictability of life. It seems Shehnaaz Gill will resume work by shooting for a promotional song. We hope she recovers soon from this tragedy and gets back to work.