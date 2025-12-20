Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 19 written update: Did Karan and Nandini convince Tulsi for…

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 19 written update: Karan and Nandini meet Tulsi to convince her to take her in the US. Does she agree? Read to know more.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 19 written update: Today’s episode begins with Mitali, who came to meet Pari. The latter informs her that she is very upset, as Mihir is not picking up her calls and no one has called her home from the Pagh Phera rasam. Mitali then discloses to Pari that a lot of chaos is happening in the house. She mentioned that Gayatri has convinced Mihir to get married to Noina. Pari was shocked to hear all of this. Meanwhile, Karan and Nandini come to Mumbai as soon as they reach Shanti Niketan.

Karan then started shouting at Mihir and questioned him about how he cheated on Tulsi for the second time. He gets angry and then leaves to meet Tulsi. Daksha also stated that without Tulsi even she is not ready to live in Shanti Niketan and is going to Junagadh. Karan and Nandini reach the chawl and meet Tulsi. They all get emotional seeing each other. Karan and Nandini tell Tulsi that they have come to take her to the US. But then Tulsi tells them, “Ghar chhodh sakti hoon, par desh nahi chhodh sakti.” Later, Pari comes to meet Tulsi and informs her that Mihir has agreed to marry Noina. Everyone gets shocked after hearing about Mihir and Noina’s wedding. Tulsi says that she won’t stay in the city. So, Karan and Nadini think that she has agreed to go with them to the US. They leave the chawl to do some preparation. Later, Noina comes to meet Tulsi at the chawl. She apologises her to break her and Mihir’s marriage. She also tells Tulsi that she has always considered as her a friend. Tulsi then tells Noina that one thing she understood that if she stays in Mumbai then everyone will either come to apologise to her to convince her.

While Noina leaving the chawal, Angad gets angry at breaking his parents’ marriage. Noina says that it is not just her who is responsible for it. Later when Karan and Nandini come back, they realise that Tulsi has left from there. Tulsi left a letter behind her in which she revealed that she is going somewhere alone and this is her new journey.

The show then takes a six-year leap and the first thing was shown is Shanti Niketan. They showed that the Tulsi plant has died. Soon the doors open and it show that title song is recreated and Noina is in it. But there is no one in the family.

