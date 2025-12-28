Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 27 written update: Did Mihir meet Tulsi at the fair for…

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 27 written update: In the latest episode, Tulsi and Mihir were about to meet but a twist happened. Read on.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 27 written update: The latest episode begins with Vaishanvi and the other girls, who are going to Mihir’s hotel to receive the design book. Tulsi was upset after knowing that the girls had gone there without informing her. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi and the girls try to convince the receptionist that they were there to meet people from Mumbai. However, the receptionist refused to share any details about their guests. While they were arguing, Vaishnavi saw her book in Parth’s hands and went towards him. They then met Parth, shouted at him for stealing it.

Will Mihir be able to meet Tulsi?

Parth then stated that he wants to buy the designs. But Vaishnavi reveals that she does not want to sell the book and the designs will have a copyright, and he cannot copy them. Meanwhile, Tulsi came to the hotel where she and Mihir are on the same floor. They both feel something different buy they don’t meet each other. Later, Tulsi came across the girls, and together they went to Amba Niwas. Parth then calls everyone to have a meeting where he shares that the designs have copyrights on them. Rithik gets angry at Mitali and shouts at her as she has already sent designs to Mumbai, and the investors are interested in it. Parth reveals that the girls were supposed to go to the fair. Mihir then tells them that they should go to the fair, meet the girls and try to buy the designs. When they reach there, Mihir tells them that only he will go and talk to the girl gang. Mihir then meets them and tries to explain that he requires the designs and he is ready to pay them. Vaishnavi then tells Mihir that he needs to talk to her aunt (Tulsi). She added that if her aunt (Tusi) agrees then only she can sell them to him. Then Mihir tells them that he is ready to wait for their aunt (Tulsi Kaki), so that they can have a meeting about the same.

While Tulsi was coming near the stall, Noina saw her and realised that Baa lives in Anjar, where Tulsi also lives. Tulsi and Mihir are about to meet, but Noina comes and takes Mihir away. Later, it is revealed that while Tulsi was near the stall, a child lied to Tulsi that a woman was eager to meet her at the main gate. Meanwhile, Noina gave an excuse to Mihir that their flight had been postponed. Noina was worried, but she tried to keep the atmosphere calm. Mihir asks her what they will answer the investors. Noina quipped that she will manage.

