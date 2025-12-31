Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 30 written update: Who is the collector? Will Ritik be able to meet her…

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 30 written update: In a new twist in the show, it has been revealed that a well-known person of Ritik has now become a collector. Read on.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 30 written update: In the latest episode, the investors' meeting is going on, and Mihir can be seen prompting the investors to say they need time to consider the investment before leaving. Noina and Ritik are surprised and question Mihir’s behaviour. Ritik asks Mihir why he seems so uninterested in the business, which he had built over the years. Then Mihir quips, “Beta, jeene ki chaha khatam ho chuki hai, tum business ki baat kar rahe ho…” After his statement, Ritik reminds him that they have no money left. He also says that Shantiniketan is on a mortgage. Then Mihir reminds Ritik that he has handed over his business to him and there is no point in questioning him.

Will Mihir and Tulsi meet?

Later, Mihir was seen getting emotional after seeing Tulsi at the exhibition centre. He begins to walk towards him, but Noina tries to stop him and realises that she was dreaming about him while driving the car. Being anxious, she decided to make every possible way to stop the reunion of Mihir and Tulsi. Meanwhile, Tulsi breaks down in tears seeing Mihir’s stall. Noina calls another investor friend to pitch their new business plan and schemes to schedule so many business plans. She did the plan the meetings so that Mihir or any other family member wouldn’t get the chance to visit the exhibition centre. Later, Vaishnavi calls Tulsi to ask about her whereabouts, but she refuses to speak the truth as she does not want to go back to the exhibition centre. Tulsi then decides that she won’t let herself be weak and let things affect her, even after so many years.

TRENDING NOW

Who is the collector?

On the other hand, Ritik was seen going to the collector’s office but was unable to meet the officer as there were many people standing in the queue. He then asks the receptionist if he can have only five minutes with the collector. The receptionist then goes inside and it has been revealed that it is Munni, who once worked as a maid and was in love with Ritik. He rejected and insulted her after she pretended to talk to him on social media as Munmun. Tulsi had then asked her to leave their home and make a name for herself. Back to the present, Ritik is unaware of the fact that Munni is the collector. Munni refuses the receptionist’s proposal by saying that the rule is the same for everyone. Now Munni is known as Manjuri, which Ritik is not aware of. Even she is not aware of the fact that Ritik is waiting for her.

At the same time, Vrinda tells Angad that the kids meet Tulsi. However, Angad gets worried about how he will find her in Mumbai. But Vrinda is confident that they will definitely meet Tulsi. Angad misses Tulsi deeply. On the other hand, Tulsi tells everyone that she will not be present at the stall. Vaishnavi says that she can’t manage herself alone. Tulsi then assures Vaishnavi that she is capable of handling it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more