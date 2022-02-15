’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starring changed the face of the television industry. It started airing on Star Plus in 2000 and went off-air after eight years in 2008. It is one of the most famous TV shows and topped the TRP charts. Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani were Indian TV audiences' favourite characters, and how can we forget the madness of fans when Mihir’s character died in the show. Ekta had to get back in the serial on public demand. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia quits the popular show after 7 years? Here’s what we know

Now, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return to the small screen. Star Plus will be rerunning the show from tomorrow at 5 pm. Ekta took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

She shared the promo of the show and wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Well, fans are super excited about the show’s rerun. An Instagram user posted, “Super excited was really wanted this to happen.” Another user commented, “This changed the TV industry.” One more fan wrote, “Finally happy to see my favorite show.”

The show started with young Tulsi Virani and ended when she became a grandmother. There were multiple leaps in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and many actors like , , , Gauri Pradhan, , , Pulkit Samrat, and others were seen in the show.