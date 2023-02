It has been nearly two months to the tragic demise of Tunisha Sharma. The actress played the role of Mariam in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Now, reports have come that Manul Chudasama is going to be the new Mariam on the show. The male lead Sheezan M Khan has been replaced by Abhishek Nigam. The show is produced by Contiloe Productions. Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show after an alleged fight with Sheezan M Khan. The actor is still in judicial custody. Initially, the makers had said that they would end the character of Mariam as a tribute to Tunisha Sharma. The show has a huge fan base amongst kids. Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Naagin 7, Bigg Boss 16 double eliminations, Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case updates and more

Manul Chudasama has done four to five shows in different channels. Her last project was Brij Ke Gopal show. It came on Dangal TV. Manul Chudasama told ETimes TV that it was a surreal feeling being a part of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She said this was her fourth show as a leading lady on Indian TV. She said she was not nervous but very excited to show her acting chops. Manul has started shoot. The old set has been closed as the police had taken over it like a crime scene. Now, they are shooting in a makeshift set.

Manul Chudasama said that replacing Tunisha Sharma would not be a right term. She said she would bring a fresh perspective to the character. She said she can never replace Tunisha Sharma as Mariam. Manul said she hoped fans would shower her as much love as they did to Tunisha Sharma. The actress passed away in the last week of December. The entire nation was in shock. Headlines came out with one shocking disclosure after another. Her mother Vanita alleged Sheezan M Khan of infidelity and said he was allegedly into drugs.