, Sudanshu Pandey and 's Anupamaa is currently the highest TRP raking show on Indian TV. Fans are madly in love with the show and the character of Anupamaa. With twists and turns, the show has captivated the hearts of the audience and is in the ruling with full power. Next, the new twist that one may see in Anupamaa is Anu's affection for Anuj Kapadia. She now seems to be developing feelings for him. Meanwhile, speculations of Rupali Ganguly's character undergoing a major transformation have peaked the interest of fans. The latest pictures seem to be a proof of it.

On Instagram, Rupali shared a few pictures with producer Rajan Shahi and Ketaki Walawalkar. She captioned it as, "The two wonderful people in black make Anupamaa shine white THU THU THU May we all be blessed always ." In the pictures, we see her dressed in a silver shimmer saree quite different from the regular cotton sarees that she dons in the show. She has teamed it up with pearl choker and earrings. Check out her post below:

Earlier in an interview, Rupali had spoken about makeover and said that she does not believe in it. She was quoted saying, "I personally don’t believe in it because we try to keep the character as close to reality as possible. I think ‘Anupamaa’ won’t be ‘Anupamaa’ if she does a makeover. I believe that ‘Anupamaa’ will change when she wants to change; she will not change for anybody else."