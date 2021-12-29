has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Anupamaa in the hit show. She is being loved by everyone. Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts and Rupali's fandom has increased multiple folds. However, it has not been all easy for her. As COVID-19 put a halt to the functioning of several industries, the TV industry too suffered. Shooting of many TV shows had to be moved to the outskirts and remote places of Maharashtra to ensure safety. Anupamaa set was also moved to Silvassa and the entire team had to shift base. In her recent interview, Rupali Ganguly spoked about the difficult times and also her wishes for the year 2022. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 BIG twists: Anuj Kapadia-Anu’s romance, Vanraj-Malvika’s fight and more

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly described that the 60 days that she was shooting in Silvassa were the most difficult ones as she was away from home. For the first time in her life she was away from her child for such a long period. But she mentioned that since so many crew members are dependent on the show for their earnings, it is a moral responsibility to carry out the work. She was quoted saying, "Then Anupamaa doing so well and giving me the due recognition as an actor was a blessing. But then again staying away from the family for about 60 days, staying away from my child for the first time in my life and shooting in Silvassa, that was tough. When you are the face of the show, you know there is no option as 150 families or more are dependent on the show, it becomes your moral responsibility that you work your hardest and the show goes on, no matter what!" Also Read - TRP Report week 51 by Ormax media: Anupamaa regains its TOP spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slips to no 2

Further, Rupali Ganguly described the year 2021 as a learning experience and hoped for everyone's good health in 2022. She wished that we all go back to Corona-free world soonest. "For 2022, I just wish for everybody that Corona disappears from our world. We've had enough of masks. My wish for next year is that we all stay safe, our families stay healthy and happy. Everybody should have kindness in their hearts to help others who do not have a voice, to help other humans in need. This world needs a little good happening around us," Rupali was quoted saying by the portal Pinkvilla. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan and more: TOP TV shows that left fans disappointed