Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s special gesture for fans after hitting 2 million followers on Instagram

's show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian television right now. The show has been maintaining its position on the TRP charts and the biggest and most popular shows have been unable to dethrone it from its position. While Rupali's onscreen character of Anupamaa, as the endearing, strong and relatable Indian bahu, is quite popular, so is her social media. The actress has recently started being very active on her Instagram and her posts go viral within minutes of them being shared.

No wonder then, the Anupamaa star has achieved a big milestone on the social media platform. Rupali has hit 2 million followers and she is on cloud 9. And to make the celebration special, she has come up with a special gesture for her fans. The actress will do an Instagram live on November 18 at 7pm where she will interact with her Insta fan family and answer their queries. The actress is excited about the same and it would be interesting to see if she meets her fans as Rupali or in her Anupamaa avatar or perhaps, with a hint of both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Earlier in the day, Rupali shared a heartfelt post thanking fans for showering so much love on her, her character and the show Anupamaa. With a radiant picture of her, she wrote, "Gratitude, Gratitude, Gratitude. 2 Million! As I think about the massiveness of this number, for all the love for me and Anupamaa, I wish I could connect personally with each heart in this journey, write a thank you to each of you, and thank my stars a zillion times for giving me all of you by my side. The connection is infinite, the love infinite, truly… I love you all for all that you do! Congratulations to all of u for this milestone. We are a 2 million family now…. and hope that we keep growing. Dil se… Thank You."

Well, we cannot wait to get rubaru with Anupamaa, oops Rupali, can you?