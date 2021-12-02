Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anuj leaves for the US after getting a sudden phone call; Anu left worried

Television show Anupamaa headlined by is one of the most popular shows currently. It has been ruling the TRP charts for months now. Major twists and turns in the show keep the audiences hooked. Currently, the love track between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa is being loved by all. While they are yet to accept their love for each other, fans can see a crackling chemistry between the two. But here comes the major twist. Anuj has now gone off to the US. Also Read - Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more - 5 interesting spoilers of the top five shows

In a recent episode, we will see Anuj getting a phone call and he immediately decides to leave for the US. He leaves the anniversary functions of Baa and Bapuji mid-way and leaves. Anu is in shock and worried. She wanted to top Anuj and ask him the reason behind his sudden exit. However, she could not. Who called Anuj and why did he leave? Anupamaa has now grown restless thinking about the same. This also makes us wonder whether distance will make Anupamaa realise her love for Anuj or not. Will she? We have our fingers crossed.

Recently, rumours had it that who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia will be leaving the show. However, Rupali Ganguly was quick to react to these rumours and stated that he is not going anywhere. MaAn story is still ON!

Meanwhile, Vanraj and Kavya's relationship is going downhill. He is now regretting marrying her and is supposedly planning for a divorce. Watch this space for more updates.