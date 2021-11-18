Anupamaa spoiler alert: The Star Plus’ show continues to rule TRP charts and rightly so. The drama in the show is at its peak. Starring , Sudhanshu Panday, , and more, the show is at a juncture where every minute is unmissable since it is full of unexpected twists. We bring you all that you can expect in the upcoming episode. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa continues to rule the roost; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 out of the list

After Leela’s frantic behaviour and Bapuji’s decision to leave Shah House and live with Anupamaa, everyone had been fearing the same thing. What will happen when Vanraj is back and he gets to know about all that happened. All expected that hell will break loose and so it did. Vanraj came back to an empty home with just Paritosh in it. While Toshu kept telling Vanraj that all is okay, he knew that something was wrong. He waited for Baa to get back home. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat and Urfi Javed's unseen romantic pics speak volumes about their bond; here's why they broke up

Baa and Kavya had gone to Anupamaa’s home to convince Bapuji to come back to Shah house. But they failed to bring him back. When Vanraj learns about the same, he gets angry with Baa and tells her to leave the house at once. Baa blames Kavya for all that happened, for continuously instigating her against Anupamaa. And now, all of a sudden Kavya becomes the target of Vanraj’s angst.

Vanraj lashes out at Kavya as her game plan lays exposed. While all this drama ensues at Shah house, Bapuji reaches there too. Vanraj takes his hand and tells him to come inside, but Hasmukh refuses. That is when Baa apologises to Anupamaa and almost begs in front of her to help her get her husband back into the house. Baa pleads that only Anu can do this and he will only listen to her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold tonight in TOP TV shows

Later, Vanraj also realised that his father is adamant and now with all respect lost, he will not enter the house. But he knows that if there is one person who can make this happen, it is Anupamaa. He asks for her help.

Will Anupamaa be bow down in front of Baa and Vanraj’s requests? Will she be able to bring Bapuji home and bring back the lost peace in Shah house? Will Vanraj and Kavya’s relationship turn sour beyond repair? All this and more remains to be seen in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.