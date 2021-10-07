Casting couch is nothing new to the glamour industry. For many years, we have heard stories of aspiring actors going through the menace of casting couch in pretext of work. And many stars have openly spoken about it too. Now, we have Anupamaa's talking about the same. 's daughter-in-law spoke about how she deals with situations where there are irrational advances made. Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode fails to impress

In an interview with Times of India, she stated that in today's times it is scary for both - male or female. There is a good and bad in this world, she said mentioning that it is an individual's choice over which path to take. "Sometimes, you come across people who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer as a person, as an actor, as an employee, it's your choice. Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you."

Further, she revealed how she deals with situations like these. Madalsa mentioned that whenever she feel uncomfortable, she walks out of the conversation. "Personally, whenever I have felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, what to do? Just get up and walk out of that door. Nobody's going to stop me or close the door and not let me go anywhere. So, it's always been my personal choice. I am here as an actor and all I am willing to do is - perform, and show across the world what I am made of, and how talented I am. As long as that goes across, that's my job. Other than that, good or bad, bad or good, you should know how to deal with the situation. So, that's what I have been doing all my life," she said.