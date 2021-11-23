&TV’s most awaited show ‘Baal Shiv’ is premiering today! Based on the fascinating stories of Lord Shiva’s Baal roop, the show is all set to offer viewers a one-of-kind mythological experience by showcasing Baal Roop of Lord Shiva. Here are five reasons why you should tune in to &TV premiering today on 23rd November at 8:00 PM and will air every Monday to Friday: Also Read - Bal Shiv to Air Soon : Watch Out What The Star Casts Have to Say About The Show !

Unseen story of Mahadev's Baal Roop

There are many fascinating stories of Lord Shiva and his various avatars, but one avatar that has not been spoken of much or seen is of his Baal Roop. Aptly positioned Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha, produced by Zee Studios, the show will depict the untold mythical story of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv and their eternal bond.

Stellar star cast

The star cast is the driving force which makes any show a sure success. Baal Shiv comprises an ensemble cast that brilliantly portray important characters in the show. Aan Tiwari as Baal Shiv, as Mahasati Anusuya, as Mahadev, as Devi Parvati, Krrip Kapur Suri as Asur Andhak, Praneet Bhatt as Narad Muni, Danish Akhtar Saifi as Nandi, as Indra, Anjita Poonia as Indrani, Ravi Khanvilkar as Archarya Dandpani, Rajeev Bhardwaj as Rishi Atri, Pallavi Pradhan as Maina Devi ensure that the show reaches greater heights with their impeccable performance.

Baal Shiv steals the show!

We all have grown up listening to stories of Lord Shiva, but this endearing story of Baal Shiv is a welcome change in the mythological space of Indian Television. Aan Tiwari’s remarkable performance in Baal Shiv avatar makes it the show extremely engaging and entertaining.

Lord Shiva in a new avatar

It is not the typical depiction of what the audience has seen before. Viewers will get to see a different side of Lord Shiva in the show.

Resonance with viewers

Mythological stories always had a fascination and staunch following amongst viewers, as they present a sense of hope and direction. &TV’s latest offering Baal Shiv narrates the tale of Mahadev’s childhood and the beautiful relationship he shares with his mother Anusuya. The show entices viewers and Lord Shiva’s ardent devotees to experience and enjoy one of the best mythological shows ever presented on Indian television.

Don’t miss out the first episode of Baal Shiv premiering today at 8:00 PM and will be aired every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on &TV