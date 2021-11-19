Shivangi Joshi recently bid adieu to 2. She essayed the role of Naira, Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra's) daughter on the show. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan was loved by all. However, as the show went for a time leap, Shivangi and Mohsion decided to quit the show. Their fans were very disappointed with the same. But here seems to be some good news for Shivangi's fans. Also Read - Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor romances the sun, sea and sand in a bikini on a beach – watch video

As per the latest update, Shivangi Joshi has come on-board Balika Vadhu 2. As reported by Etimes, the actress is all set to play grown-up Anandi in the show. The report suggests that the show is set to undergo a time leap and hence the need for new Anandi. Currently, the character is being played by Shreya Patel. The source also revealed to ETimes that the leap will come into effect by the end of this month or early next month. The actress has not officially confirmed or denied anything as yet.

As she marked her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she penned a very emotional note on social media. She wrote, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless love and affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat, especially Naira, on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, to Star Plus, to the Show, to my co-stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories and moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today." Well, it looks like it is time for new beginnings for Shivangi.