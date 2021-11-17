Recently, host 's comment on Dance Deewane 3 sparked a huge controversy. He came under the radar of the netizens as he tried to pull off a Chinese accent while introducing contestant Gunjan Sinha who is from Assam. That was considered to be racist and many bashed the host for the same. Even Assam's CM condemned Raghav's remarks and called it to be racist. Later Raghav Juyal posted his clarification on social media. Now, contestant's father has commented on the same. Also Read - Raghav Juyal BREAKS HIS SILENCE on backlash over Dance Deewane 3 racist monologue, calls it ‘unfair’ – deets inside

In a media statement, Randhir Sinha who is a policeman by profession stated that the comment was scripted because his daughter was supposed to speak in Chinese. He also mentioned that people are wrongly reacting to Raghav's statement. He was quoted saying, "I can shed light because I was the part of the show. She learnt to speak Chinese by watching You Tube. When she was asked about her talent on the TV show, she said she could speak Chinese. They asked her to speak Chinese. That's why it's mentioned in the script. Not because she is from Assam. People are wrongly reacting on social media. If there was anything along those line, I would have taken a stand, since we all are from Assam. Basically it was scripted as she could speak Chinese."

In his clarification video, Raghav had also spoken about children being asked about their hobbies and Gunjan mentioning that she is learning Chinese. He did say that it is not right to judge anyone only through a small clipping and asked all his followers to watch the full show. He also termed the outrage against him 'unfair'. Check out his video below: