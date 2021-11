It is International Men's Day and late actor Sidharth Shukla's fans are remembering him for everything good that he did when alive. A video of his from Bigg Boss 13 that has gone viral on the internet. The video is about how Sidharth Shukla justified himself and mentioned how men and women are treated in his family. He stated that his parents have not taught him differentiating anyone basis gender and that he respects everyone irrespective whether he is a man or a woman. Fans have hailed him for the same and stated that he has set high standards. Check out the video and tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's pics in Sidharth Shukla's mother-sister's outfits viral, Neha Bhasin-Nishant Bhat's nasty fight in Bigg Boss 15; Urfi Javed trolled and more

Happy International Men's Day jaanu, @sidharth_shukla! ?? Itna standard high nahi karna tha. ? Now who will break the bar? ?pic.twitter.com/1pBvPb2pat — A (SidBoo ✨) ?? (@BiggBossTw) November 19, 2021

Ye mera favourite dialogue hai emotions hai or isme sb kuch samjhya hai saf saf love you sidharth aap ke jesa ja koi hai na koi ayega.... — TejRan??SidNaaz (@Tejassw76711062) November 19, 2021

Agree no one can beat @sidharth_shukla uske jaisa na koi tha na hai na hoga

Asli sher hai or specifically ye moment pe ye baat sunke rongte khade ho jate hai. — Mishti_sidnaazian1214 (@sidnazzian1214) November 19, 2021

The aura, the power, the voice , the stand, the fearlessness...the everything ?❤️❤️?? no one can come even A nail bit close to who he is .... Never ever....the Constant only forever boo for many loyal fans ? — ❣️ Be Good Do Good ? (@deesh1111) November 19, 2021