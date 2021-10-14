Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in Bigg Boss 13 house and their chemistry floored all. Post the show, we saw Shehnaaz and Sidharth appearing in a few music videos. As per the updates, they were gearing up for the release of their song titled Habit. But tragedy hit and Sidharth Shukla passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Now, the song is going to release but under a different title. Also Read - Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’, ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’

As updated by Sa Re Ga Ma, the song has now been titled Adhura. A poster has been released with the caption, "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon." As the music label made the announcement, Sidharth and Shehnaaz' fans expressed disappointment. Many demanded and requested the music label to release the song as Habit only without any changes. They want to see Sidharth Shukla the way he was.

Saregama team, it's a humble request if you could simply release the original song titled - " habit" with whatever that had been shot. Be it even a minute of Song, just don't turn it into something else because of what happened. I wish to see SidNaaz last time as it is! — Nat (@imnutellala) October 13, 2021

If I'm not wrong the song was named HABIT and it was supposed to be peppy number different track as told earlier by shreya ma'am in an IV. Why did they change it to adura and seems like some sad version looking at the title? #SidharthShukla — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ™? (@Sid_ShuklaFC) October 13, 2021

@saregamaglobal I don't know on what basis you named it Adhura ...bt as considering the emotions of millions of #SidNaaz fans here ..it's a humble request please change the title to the original one...i.e..habit...

Thank you ? — Shashank(Sidheart)...ShashNi❣️ (@Hulk_Sid) October 13, 2021