Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in Bigg Boss 13 house and their chemistry floored all. Post the show, we saw Shehnaaz and Sidharth appearing in a few music videos. As per the updates, they were gearing up for the release of their song titled Habit. But tragedy hit and Sidharth Shukla passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Now, the song is going to release but under a different title. Also Read - Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’, ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’
As updated by Sa Re Ga Ma, the song has now been titled Adhura. A poster has been released with the caption, "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon." As the music label made the announcement, Sidharth and Shehnaaz' fans expressed disappointment. Many demanded and requested the music label to release the song as Habit only without any changes. They want to see Sidharth Shukla the way he was. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Dear SidNaaz fans, 'Honsla Rakho!' Shehnaaz Gill will be back with a bang
