Spoiler alert! Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more Top TV shows to witness MAJOR twists in today's episode

TV shows still remain to be immensely popular among the masses. Indian daily soaps like Anupamaa, 2 and others are ruling the TRP charts. On that note, let's take a look at what the shows hold for us in today's episodes. Also Read - Anupamaa major twists: Vanraj apologises to Anupamaa, makes BIG confession about Kavya; MaAn love story begins

Anupamaa

Headlined by , Anupamaa is the top show on the TRP charts. In today's episode, we shall see Anupamaa and Kavya getting into a fight as the former lights a lamp in house temple. Kavya will then compare Anupamaa to dogs by saying that she will put up a board outside the house that she and dogs are not allowed in the house. Anupamaa, as usual, will give her a befitting reply. Meanwhile, Vanraj has decided to win the house back and also get away from Kavya. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai names her competitors on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant to enter Salman's show, Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for bold outfit and more

Imlie Also Read - TRP Report Week 46 by Ormax Media: Anupamaa TOPS the chart again, Dance Plus 6 makes an entry, India's Best Dancer sees a MASSIVE jump

Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie will be happy that her article on women has received wide appreciation. She will go to a temple where she will meet Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan. They get into talking and Fahmaan will ask her why she is in the temple instead of office. Narmada will see Imlie and Aryan conversing and will insist that Aryan drops Imlie to the office.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In today's episode, we shall see Kairav and Akshu discussing a secret. Abhi then interrupts and mentions that whatever Akshu told him was true. We shall see Kairav asking Akshara to leave the Goenka home. Is it because she realises that Akshara also likes Abhimanyu? We shall see.

Udaariyan

Angad and Tejo's wedding is going to take place in Udaariyan. Meanwhile, Jasmin's friends will say all good things about Fateh to her. She will get all ready to meet him, however, he will be seen leaving on the bike from the wedding. This is after Tejo and Jasmin have a big fight over Fateh wherein former says that she wants to get away from all the negativity by marrying Angad.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

In today's episode we shall see Swara blackmailing Pankaj to get him to marry her. She will pretend to be trying to commit suicide and in an emotional turn Pankaj will marry her. Swara will then taunt Gehna that she will rule over her, however, Gehna will be adamant to expose Swara.