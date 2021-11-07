Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the longest running TV shows. Produced by Asit Modi, it has been entertaining the masses for years. Recently, the team suffered a jolt as they lost a beloved member. Ghanshyam Nayak who essayed the role of Nattu Kaka on the show breathed his last on October 3. He was reportedly suffering from a rare form of cancer. Now, social media is abuzz discussing the new Nattu Kaka of the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi's expensive Diwali purchase, Bigg Boss 15's wild card entry Neha Bhasin's shocking exposé about Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and more

A picture has gone viral on social media and it is being said that the man in the picture is the new Nattu Kaka of the show. The makers of the show have not confirmed anything yet but fans are already excited to see this image. It is being speculated that the man is seated on a chair, which is from Jethalal aka 's Gada electronics. Check out the photo below:

Earlier, Ghanshyam Nayak's son had spoken about his dad's condition a day before he passed away. To Etimes, he said, "On October 2, Dad asked me; 'Who am I?' He had forgotten his own name. That is the time I realised that he'd started going into the other world. We called a professional makeup artiste to do makeup on his face when he passed away as he wanted to die with his makeup on. And I must tell you that there was immense peace on his face when his pulse stopped."