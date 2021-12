Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz trended on social media yesterday after he made tweet about people dancing and moving on. His tweet was considered to be a direct dig at Shehnaaz Gill as her dancing video at a friend's engagement had gone viral on social media. He had tweeted that he came across a few dancing videos and wondered how people move on from loved ones so quickly. Now, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana has made a cryptic post on Twitter. It is about getting stabbed, bleeding and blame game. Fans are wondering if these two have broken up. Himanshi's post read, "You stabbed me thousand times and then acted as if you were the one that was bleeding………….. dot dot Stop blame game ………. Peace." Also Read - Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill with latest tweet? Fans lash out at the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up, trend SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ - view tweets

You stabbed me thousand times and then acted as if you were the one that was bleeding………….. dot dot Stop blame game ………. Peace ✌? ? — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 27, 2021

Break up ho gaya? Asim ko kyu bol rahe ho ? Be Little more specific if possible ..... — Gauri ?? (@believeinvibes) December 27, 2021

If khud ka ullu seedha krna had a face WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ — Akshita? (@02akshitaa) December 27, 2021

Kab tak bolegi bhen, bas kar ab ?

Tweet krne ke alawa koi kaam h zindagi m? Bhagwan tumhe aur tumhare boyfriend ko buddhi de !!

Stop judging and stop commenting on other people's life. Publicity stunt band kro ab ? — KASHISH?✨/sru besto? (@kashish_sidnaaz) December 27, 2021