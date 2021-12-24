After Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani tests POSITIVE for COVID-19; shares health update

It seems Coronavirus nightmare is far from over. Cases are on the rise again and the Omicron variant has once again brought the fear in minds of everyone. Celebrities too are testing positive for COVID-19. It was recently that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 star revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, it is who has announced that he is in isolation as he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared a video on Instagram and in a very funny way revealed to his fans that he is in quarantine. Also Read - BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19; worried ARMY trends 'GET WELL SOON YOONGI' – check tweets

In the video shared, we see Arjun Bijlani wearing a yellow jacket and turning towards the camera. He had attached the song Ek Main Hoon Aur Ek Tu with the video. In the caption, he has described that this is how Coronavirus is singing back into lives of all. His caption reads, "This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms ,isolated in my room taking good care of my self . Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks . God bless all."

Apart from these two celebrities, K-pop band member Suga has also tested positive for Coronavirus. The agency that handles the band took to social media to announce that he is COVID-19 positive and is in isolation. It got revealed that he landed in Korea only on December 23 and only December 24 his test results came positive. We wish all of them a speedy recovery.