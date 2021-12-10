Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Aneri Vajani to be the VILLAIN and cause havoc in Anuj-Anu's love saga

, , Sudhanshu Panday-starrer Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. Fans are in love with the storyline of the show and waiting to know what's next. Currently the love track between Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is keeping fans' hooked to the TV screens. Well, a major twist is going to take place in their lives all thanks to the entry of a VILLAIN. Aneri Vajani is going to enter Anupamaa and create trouble for Anu and Anuj. Also Read - TRP Report Week 48: Anupamaa retains strong grip on top spot, Udaariyaan-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lock horns for second place — here's the complete list

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Aneri Vajani will be playing a negative character in the show. This is for the first time that she will be seen in a negative avatar. Earlier, it was being reported that she will be Anuj's sister in the show, however, now the reports suggest that she will be playing a negative character in Anupamaa. How will her entry create trouble for the lead characters is something we all have to wait and find out.

Meanwhile, Anuj has already confessed his love to Anupamaa. After he has a narrow escape while driving, he realises that life is full of surprises and he should not wait to confess his love. Anupamaa is totally in shock with his confession. Later we see a few goons trying to rob the two. As one of the goons hurts Anupamaa, Anuj gets all furious and gets into a fight. He gets severely injured and lands up in the hospital. His critical condition leaves Anupamaa broken and even she realises that she has feelings for Anuj.