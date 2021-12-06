View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see getting all emotional whilst talking about her past to 's husband Ritesh. She shared that it was a beautiful phase of her life and she wanted to get married early. Later, we see Rakhi and Ritesh having a conversation about the same at night. Rakhi asks him to not get all emotional and play the game. The argument goes out of control and Rakhi says, "Tumko sab thaali mein saja hua mila, isliye kadr nahin hai (You've got everything served on a platter)." This irks Ritesh who then gets up from the bed and asks Rakhi to play the game like a contestant and not lecture him. The next day, on breakfast table, Rakhi hits back at Ritesh saying that she will now behave only like a contestant to him. Watch the promo above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Are you happy with the way Salman Khan handled the issue between Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale? Vote now