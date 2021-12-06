Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh get into a MASSIVE fight after Devoleena Bhattacharjee confides in him about her past – watch
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ritesh having an emotional conversation about her past. Rakhi Sawant doesn't seem to be happy with it.
