who always kept complaining about her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14 entered the latest season of the controversial house along with him. In Bigg Boss 15, we finally got to see Ritesh. However, Mr and Mrs didn't seem to have a very healthy relationship when inside the house. Rakhi kept complaining about Ritesh maintaining her distance from him while the latter showcased rude behaviour towards the actress. He was schooled by for the same. Now, Ritesh is out of the house and is making several shocking revelations about his bond with Rakhi.

In his latest interview, Ritesh admitted that he is not legally married to Rakhi Sawant yet. He stated that he has filed for divorce from his first wife, however, she is yet to sign. Which means that Rakhi Sawant is not yet his wife, legally. He was quoted saying by Hindustan Times that he wanted to formally get married to Rakhi Sawant once all the allegations made by his first wife are cleared. He was quoted saying, "Mere previous wife ne jo allegations lagaya tha, mujhe pata tha ki yeh sab hai. Toh mujhe tha ki yeh sab clear up ho jaaye toh ek formal marriage hum log achchi tarah se karein. Bohot saare thoughts the, Rakhi ka bhi career tha, mere bhi bohot saare projects chal rahe the (I knew about the allegations of my previous wife and I wanted these things to get sorted out, so Rakhi and I could have a formal marriage. Plus, Rakhi had her career and I also had a lot of ongoing projects)."

Ritesh then accused his first wife Snigdha Priya of eloping twice when she was with him. He stated that he has filed for divorce but Snigdha is refusing to sign. Earlier, Snigdha Priya accused Ritesh of domestic violence and more.