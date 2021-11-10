It is being rumoured that Pavitra Rishta actress is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. It is being speculated that they are going to get hitched this December. While both of them have observed staunch silence on the same, it seems that Ankita just confirmed the rumours to be true. Taking to her Insta stories, she shared picture of the gifts that she has received. One of them has 'bride-to-be' written on it. Also Read - Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and more TV actresses who are set to get married soon

In the picture, we see three beautiful slip-ons. One of them has Bride-to-Be written on it. A box above also has Happy Bride written on it. Check out the picture below:



So does this mean that all the speculations and rumours about Ankita and Vicky are true? We guess so! Earlier, it was Ankita's co-star who had accidentally shared the news of their wedding during an interview. of Pavitra Rishta 2 had teased Ankita by saying, “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that."

It is being reported that Ankita and Vicky have locked December 12,13 and 14 for their wedding festivities. Reportedly, it won't be a destination wedding. Rather, they will get hitched at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a while now and their social media PDA leaves fans gushing. We can't wait to see the beautiful wedding pictures of these two.

Apart from these two, and are also rumoured to get married this December in Rajasthan. Well, December seems to be one hell of a fabulous month already. Doesn't it?