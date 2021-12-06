Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin MAJOR Spoiler alert: Pakhi manipulates Sai to NOT express her love to Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma and others is among the most liked shows of the Indian Television currently. With major twists and turns, the show is keeping the audiences hooked to the screens. In the upcoming episode, we shall see a major twist thanks to Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. Neil currently is on a deadly mission and Sai is restless at home waiting for him. She is in love with him and is wanting to express it to Neil. But Pakhi is set to bring in a twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt shares romantic pics with husband Neil which look straight out of a suhaag raat sequence

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we shall see Pakhi manipulating Sai. She says that Neil aka Viral might meet someone teesri and have a love connection with her. She says that after all he is a man and has his needs. He is away from home for a long time due to his mission and Pakhi's words will get Sai thinking. Her words will hit Sai hard and she will be get thinking about the bond she shares with Virat. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's special gesture ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma tie the knot and more

Meanwhile, during the mission, Shruti is gradually falling in love with Virat who had promised to keep her safe. Shruti wants to spend more time with Virat as she has started liking him. Virat is unaware of Shruti's feelings so far. It remains to be seen if Pakhi's harsh words and Shruti's liking for Virat will bring about a drastic change in Sai and Virat's relationship. Let's wait and watch. Stay tuned to Bollywood_Life for more updates. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festitivies begin, Rekha graces Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's wedding reception and more